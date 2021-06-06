STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salon shooting case: ATS collects crucial evidence against Ravi Pujari

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police probing the sensational salon shooting case has received key evidence against gangster Ravi Pujari.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 05:06 AM

Gangster Ravi Pujari, accompanied by ATS officials and armed policemen, exits the Kochi airport on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police probing the sensational salon shooting case has received key evidence against gangster Ravi Pujari. Pujari’s voice samples were recorded at the AIR facility in Kochi, and a preliminary analysis has revealed that it matches with the extortion calls received by actor-model Leena Maria Paul. For ATS officials, the voice sample will be the prime evidence against Pujari in the case. 

The ATS also had collected a clipping from a Malayalam news channel that received a call allegedly to be made by Pujari claiming the responsibility of the extortion bid. “His voice samples were taken on Saturday evening at the AIR studio in Kakkanad. From the preliminary analysis, the sample matches with the extortion calls received by Leena, as well as the call received at the news channel after the shooting incident,” sources said.

However, the ATS will conduct another analysis of the sample with the assistance of forensic experts. “For expert analysis, we have sent the sample to the forensic laboratory. As part of this, a petition will be moved at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court next week. This will be one of the crucial pieces of evidence against Pujari in the case,” sources said.

The ATS will also seek digital evidence against Pujari from the Karnataka Police, which first arrested him after he was extradited from Senegal last year. “We came to know that the Karnataka Police have received some digital evidence including details of the email, social network accounts, web-based activities like IP addresses and IMEI numbers. These details are crucial for our case as well,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the ATS is also in search of a person who was likely the key link between Pujari and Ajaz, who took the quotation to threaten Leena by hiring two assailants. “A person who is active in criminal activities in Kasaragod and Mangalore area is being traced. We have a suspicion that he may have left the country after the arrest of Pujari last year,” an officer said.

It was in December 2018 that two Kochi natives Bilal and Vipin opened fire at the salon owned by Leena at Panampilly Nagar. Later, Pujari made extortion calls asking for `25 crore. The Crime Branch, which first probed the case, arrested Bilal and Vipin. However, Ajaz and Monayi, who took the quotation, left the country. A lookout notice is pending against them.

