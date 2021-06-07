STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gurudwara Singh Sabha provides Oxygen concentrators to Covid patients in Kochi

The second wave of Covid has caused a massive shortage of oxygen beds in hospitals across the county.

Oxygen concentrators being supplied by Gurudwara Singh Sabha members.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based Gurudwara Singh Sabha associated with Khalsa Aid International,a UK based non-profit humanitarian organisation, will provide oxygen concentrators to those in need.The second wave of Covid has caused a massive shortage of oxygen beds in hospitals across the county. Health centres across India are struggling to cope with large number of new cases. Due to which several patients in critical condition are being turned away, many dying at home without access to medical help.

“We are providing oxygen concentrators to those in need. Several patients require oxygen concentrator support after their treatment. It is a free service. There is no rent or deposit. Those who need oxygen concentrators can approach us and we will be providing it at the earliest,” said Anmol Singh, a volunteer at Khalsa Aid International.Khalsa Aid International has provided 40 oxygen concentrators for distribution. Out of these, 10 concentrators have been handed over to IMA, 10 to NHM and the remaining 20 are distributed by Gurudwara Singh Sabha.

“Each patient’s health condition is evaluated by doctors. There is a documented process where we ensure that the need of the patient is genuine and then hand over the oxygen concentrator. Once their use is over, it is brought back, sanitised and passed on to the next needy patient,” he said.The initiative was started on May 26 and till now the group has provided oxygen concentrators to more than 10 patients across the state.

“We have a huge social media group where volunteers from each district are connected and informed about the needs of the patients,” said Anmol.Gurudwara Singh Sabha Kochi was at the forefront during the 2018 flood by distributing 1,000 food packets daily.  During both lockdowns, it distributed nearly 500 food packets daily from its community kitchen.

Any person or organisation in need can get in touch on WhatsApp no:7736001600/ 9447091773/ 9387178927.

