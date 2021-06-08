STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cochin Smart Mission Ltd upgrades to LED lighting

Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has started replacing all its existing street lights with energy-efficient street lighting luminaires, controlled by its command centre.

New lights at Abraham Madamakkal Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has started replacing all its existing street lights with energy-efficient street lighting luminaires, controlled by its command centre. Nearly 3,000 street lights will be installed under the Smart Mission project as well as on connected roads. This is part of the implementation of the Smart LED Lighting project.  

The total value of the project is Rs 32.06 crore, according to officials from the CSML. They added that all the road works would be over by December. 

“Work on the Abraham Madamakkal Road is over. The total roads are divided into smart roads and other roads. In the other roads section, only small works are being carried out, like drainage restoration and light poles and electrical cabling into ducts. Lights have been replaced in nearly 25 of the roads in this section,” the officials added. 

In the smart roads, duct, drain, foot path, tiling, LED lighting, cycle tracks, bus space, smart bus shelter. The total stretch of roads under the CSML are: Smart Road-Ernakulam (5.43 km), Other roads Ernakulam (13.81 km), Smart Road West Kochi (3.24 km) and Other roads West Kochi (28.60 km). The whole stretch of roads will have LED lighting under the new projects.  Cables for all the utility services (KSEB, BSNL, KWA) can be laid through the ducts along the smart roads. This will avoid digging up of roads for laying pipelines or cables in the future.

Comments

