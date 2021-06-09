STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Grooving to history

Pazhani Swami is on a mission to revive the Irula music and dance indigenous to the Attappadi tribal community

Published: 09th June 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: A long time ago, before the tribal communities became dependant on the changing governments, Irula dance was performed during the busy harvest season in Attapadi. As time passed, the art form lost its appeal among youngsters who left the settlement for higher education. “Most of our children were scared to sing the Irula music at school, as they feared people would find out they belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category,” remembers Pazhani Swami, who heads Azad Kala Sangham, a community that is working towards reviving the artform among members of the community. 

Irul performance was on the verge of extinction when Pazhani Swami and his troupe started Azad Kala Sangham in 2004. “We released a CD with Irula songs, which gained popularity in the state. This created interest among members of the community to learn the art form,” says Pazhani. The team has improvised on costumes but everything else remains the same — the songs and instruments. “The artists now adorn blouses with sarees and shirts and dhothis while performing,” says Pazhani, who has won many awards for his works related to tribal art forms. 

The introduction of Nanjiyamma, the community’s renowned singer, in 2010 became a turning point for the sangham. She lent her soulful voice to many Irul performances across the country, including the National Tribal Festival and the Kerala government’s ‘Ulsavam’ event. Even before the song “Kalakkatha sandana maram” — from the movie ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum’ — became a hit, Nanjiyamma was a popular figure in the community, through YouTube videos and audio CDs released by the kala sangham. Pazhani feels that Irula dance is a powerful art form that requires energy and perseverance, and can thus be popular among youngsters. He is currently working as an officer in the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department. 

Digital preservation
The sangam has started mobilising knowledge on the art form for generations to come, and the first step to this digital journey is their YouTube channel Gothra Kalamandalam. Its debut video featured Mudhaa Moopan, the chief of the community in Attapadi, who died in 2013 and was over 100 years. He was an interesting man who had married 23 times and had around 113 children and grandchildren. “We haven’t been able to make a lot of content due to the pandemic. But soon, we will have data on indigenous customs, cuisines and art,” Pazhani says.

Harbinger of harvest
Earlier, each family or ‘ooru’ would have vast farmlands waiting to be harvested. Reaping used to be a group effort involving almost every member of the community. Each family will release a ‘Kambalam’ asking for assistance, marking the beginning of the festival. A group of traditional artists will dance to the rhythm of traditional instruments to cheer those working hard in the field. On summer nights, men and women of the Irula community will groove to the rhythm of dhavil and elathalam. Manporai and kuzhal will accompany the vibrant, powerful performance. After the harvest, the profit from the crops is distributed among the artists and those who worked in the field. 

Soul’s music
Irula dance is also performed during the death of a member of the tribe and the ‘adiyanthirum’ (funeral rites). Irula dancers and singers will spend the night singing and dancing for the soul. The performances during the harvests and those at funerals are differentiated by the presence of a joker, who is a joyous, mischievous presence at the harvest festival.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp