Marriott mood board

Likhitha P Nair

Express News Service

KOCHI: The worst part about the lockdown is weekends and how they make you feel. You lay in bed and reminisce the memory of pre-Covid weekend plans and get through another Saturday. That was pretty much my plan last weekend too, until I got a call from Kochi Marriott Hotel. “How do you feel today?” seemed like a friendly question, and I casually replied “lazy”.

In an hour or so, the ‘Mood diet’ found its way to my home. The interesting line-up is a different approach to food. The concept of a Mood Diet marries our body’s nutrient requirements with unconscious food cravings caused by shifting temperaments. So, where your mood goes, Marriott On Wheels follows!

“Food has always been linked to how your body and mind feels. For example, leafy green vegetables, avocado and plant-based proteins are known to improve sleep and even help with anxiety and depression. Dark chocolate stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that creates feelings of pleasure. So, with the mood diet, we are trying to offer everyone a way to feel good through the right food,” says Chef Rounak Kinder, Executive Chef, Kochi Marriott Hotel.

From Baba Ghanoush and pita-filled ‘angry’ starters, to ‘sloppy slider box’ for an ‘I feel lost’ day, and organic quinoa for when work stresses you out, the menu is well-thought of. If you are as buzzed out about the pandemic as I am, the Tiramisu 2.0 dessert is highly recommended. Fermented foods are a brain favourite! Place your orders on 8589986044