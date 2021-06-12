No stay on forest dept proceedings: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to pass an interim order, staying a directive to the range officer, Forest Range Office, Kasaragod, not to seize or confiscate the trees cut down from the properties of the petitioners in Kasaragod. Justice P Gopinath issued the order on the petitions filed by K Mahalinga Bhatt, Devaki and Lissamma Sebastian of Kasaragod seeking a directive to the forest officials not to seize the teak trees on their property which were felled.

The forest department submitted that the government order granting permission to cut and remove trees has already been withdrawn on February 2021 after noting that it was misinterpreted and widely misused. The court also directed the forest department to file a statement.