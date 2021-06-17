Home remedy for the win!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown may have been a nightmare for many, but some has learned to work around it. When Nomiya Ranjan from Kannur, Chemberi, decided to make a hair oil to help out a friend with a hair-fall issue, she didn’t know it was the birth of a new venture.

Nine-month-old ‘Nomees Dhruvi Herbal Hair Oil’ grew so fast that even overseas brands have made offers to buy the hair oil. Nomiya’s selling point was the positive reviews on social media, where users have testified with real results. “I didn’t have to do any paid promotion. Honest testimonies from the consumers did all the work, fortunately,” says Nomiya.

She made use of her mother’s natural oil recipe which has been in her family for generations. “I didn’t trust home remedies initially either. But post-delivery symptoms aggravated my hair fall. Since store-bought products weren’t showing any results, I gave my mother’s natural hair oil a try, and it worked,” explains Nomiya.

The beginning

Her story began when Nomiya selflessly offered to make the product for her friend for free. “After two weeks of using the product, she posted her review on social media. Seeing this, nine more people placed orders with me,” says Nomiya. As compared to the 10 litres she was making with her mother, and a helper, Nomiya now produces four tons of hair oil in a month at the Ayurvedic manufacturing unit.

All-natural

Herbs, aloe vera, henna, shallots and essential oils form this winning formula. Nomiya asserts that though it is beneficial, there is no promise of yielding foot-long hair or reversing bald spots. “It reverses hair fall due to climate change, hormonal imbalance, stress, water, pregnancy and such,” she says. The brand will launch hair and facepack soon. Nomiya sells her products in 12 districts as of now and is planning to expand it to UAE. Nomees Dhruvi Herbal Hair Oil on Facebook