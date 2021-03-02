Miss Teen Kerala crowned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Neeraja Jyothish from Thiruvananthapuram has been crowned as the new Miss Teen Kerala for 2021. Dr Santhiago Rickson, managing director, Kruti International Group, crowned the pageant winner in the ceremony held at Hotel North Seven in Kochi.

Neeraja who is pursuing her MBBS will be representing Kerala in the upcoming National Pageant for Teens to be held in Goa in May. Neeraja’s father, Jyothish Kumar, is a driver and mother Nisha is a telephone operator. “My mother’s faith helped me through my journey. I have always dreamt of representing India in international pageants. I want to become a model one day,” said Neeraja, in her winning speech. She walked in a gown by Aham Boutique while her jewellery was designed by Avanoor Jewellers.

As many as 20 contestants were selected in the final round from different parts of the state. “Our intention is to provide an international platform for the talents from Kerala. We are also coming up with other pageants in association with the title ‘Grand Universe’, a prestigious international pageant hosted in the Philippines,” said Thasveer M Salim, managing director, Media Waves, the organisation which conducted the pageant.The event was supported by Shanoj Irani Fashion Company, E4Eventz, and Frame to Frames.