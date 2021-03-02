Uber shows strong recovery signs in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Uber on Monday said its mobility business in India was showing strong signs of recovery on the back of increasing rider demand for low-cost products Auto and Moto, thereby creating renewed earning opportunities for drivers on its platform. “Uber Auto’s recovery across India, in terms of gross bookings, has now exceeded pre-Covid levels with Kochi showcasing strong growth,” the company said in a release.

As tens of millions of Indians start travelling in the new normal, the strong recovery in smaller towns underscores success for the company’s India to Bharat’ strategy, which offers new products in regional markets.

With doorstep pickups, safe and contactless payments, all at affordable prices, Uber Auto is transforming the traditional street model for autorickshaws in cities across India. With fewer physical touchpoints, better air circulation and social distancing measures in place, autos are largely being perceived as a comparatively safer mode of transport.

Uber’s commitment to offering riders safer, convenient and affordable mobility solutions, symbolises the company’s vision to ensure the best possible product-market fit after the extended lockdown.Safety continues to remain a priority for Uber and the company has made substantial investments to ensure platform safety to build rider and driver confidence.