CPM may field  3 sitting MLAs  in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM district secretariat, which met here on Tuesday, prepared the list of probable candidates for 11 constituencies it is contesting in the district. It is learnt that three of the sitting MLAs will be fielded again in their respective seats while veteran leader S Sarma has not been included among the probable list.As per the list submitted by the district secretariat to the party state secretariat, M Swaraj (Tripunithura), K J Maxi (Kochi) and Antony John (Kothamangalam) have been recommended to contest again.

Instead of Sarma, the party has recommended the name of district secretariat member K N Unnikrishnan for the Vypeen seat. However, if the state secretariat decides to give relaxation to Sarma, the veteran leader and former minister who has been representing Vypeen for the last two terms will contest again.

Among others, the district secretariat has decided to field former Rajya Sabha member and CITU national secretary K Chandran Pillai in Kalamassery. The constituency is the sitting seat of former minister V K Ibrahim Kunju of IUML and this year, the League is likely to field Kunju’s son Abdul Ghafoor. The CPM district secretariat is hopeful of wresting the seat by fielding the trade union leader.

N C Mohanan, TELK chairman, has been recommended to contest from Perumbavoor while the party is likely to continue the tradition of fielding an independent candidate from the Latin community in Ernakulam constituency. The name of Shaji George is on the probable list for Ernakulam. The name of another independent, Dr J Jacob, has been proposed for the Thrikkakara constituency where the Congress’ P T Thomas will in all probability seek reelection.

The party taking over North Paravoor seat from CPI has not been decided yet. In the case of Piravom, CPM is still searching for an apt candidate from the Jacobite community to contest against UDF’s Anoop Jacob. In Aluva seat, the party is considering a woman candidate.