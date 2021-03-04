STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Full-contact karate for self-defense

A three-time national champion in Kyokushin full-contact karate, 39-year-old Renjith Balan has launched a mission to train girls in self-defence.

Published: 04th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Renjith Balan | Albin Mathew

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-time national champion in Kyokushin full-contact karate, 39-year-old Renjith Balan has launched a mission to train girls in self-defence. The karate master won the third position at the 2014 Asian Championship held in Malaysia and has trained Dubai police personnel, Russian Army persons, Indian Navy officers and Kerala police officers. Currently, he runs the Bodhidharma Martial Arts Academy at Maradu in Kochi.

“The increasing sexual harassment incidents of girls prompted me to offer a training programme to make them physically and mentally strong. While most karate institutes offer sport karate where the candidates are trained for competitions, Kyokushin is full-contact karate where the opponent is knocked down. I have trained both my daughters in the format and they have become self-confident,” said Renjith. Kyokushin fighting techniques include kicks, knee strikes and hand skills. The technique sufficiently stuns the opponent in such a way that he is unable to resume fighting within five seconds.

Renjith, who has been practising kalari and karate for the past 25 years, is also a trained yoga master. He worked as a karate trainer in Dubai for 10 years and won the UAE national championship in 2009 and 2015. He was selected as the best performer in the International Federation Karate championship held in Sharjah in 2017 was adjudged the best performer in the 2016 UAE Yoga Championship. He is a fourth-degree karate black belt holder and the India branch chief of Karatenomichi World Federation.

“I went to Dubai as a karate trainer in 2007 under karate master Sudhir Ghosh and worked there for 10 years. I had the opportunity to train people from Ireland, Russia, Brazil, the USA, Mauritius, Morocco, Nepal and Bangladesh. I also had the opportunity to get trained in Arnis, the stick-wielding Filipino martial arts for six years in the UAE. Arnis is a fierce martial art, where we are trained to use sticks as an extension of hands. A girl can roll up a book and use it as a weapon to immobilise the attacker,” said Renjith.

A native of Ponnani in Malappuram, he joined karate and kalari classes at the age of 10. Ustad Kutty Ahamed imparted training in kalari while Marakkatt Devadas was his master in karate. Later he got trained at a Kalari training centre at Muttil in Wayanad for three years. He learned Kalari massage from Alavi Ustad and Valsan Gurukkal in Kannur. In 2000, he went to Haridwar to join Baba Ramdev Ashram to get trained in Yoga. “We have students from the ages of seven to 60, including  an 86-year-old grandmother Kamala at Bodhidharma Martial Arts Academy,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp