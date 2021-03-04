High Court flays ex-minister Ebrahim Kunju

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former PWD minister VK Ebrahim Kunju, embroiled in Palarivattom flyover scam case, received another jolt on Wednesday when the High Court dismissed his petition seeking to lift a bail condition that stopped him from leaving Ernakulam district without vigilance court’s permission. The court also flayed Kunju for attending many public function though he had obtained bail claiming serious health issues.

“The court has strong doubt whether he has really misled the court claiming that he suffered from a serious health issues,” observed Justice P V Kunhikrishnan orally. State attorney K V Sohan submitted that the petitioner had indeed misled the court to obtain the bail. Opposing the petition, Sohan said Kunju would influence the witness living outside the district.

He told the court that the chargesheet had not been filed in the flyover corruption case. Only a fact report has been filed. Besides, Kunju was facing allegations of corruption in the construction of Chamravattom bridge in Ponnani.