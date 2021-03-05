Why it’s important to celebrate yourself everyday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The reality is that we live in a fast-paced world. We are taught that “accomplishment” means getting as much done in a day as you possibly can. However, too many of us don’t take the time to reflect on our accomplishments. If you struggle with this notion, you aren’t alone. Commit to celebrating who you are and loving yourself. Make this a habit every day.

However, you don’t need a reason or something you have done to celebrate. Instead, celebrate you for being you. Here are three reasons why it is important to celebrate yourself every day.

It reminds us to enjoy the journey

If you are constantly doing and not being, you will miss out on all the beautiful moments in life. Often times, we take life too seriously and we become so attached to the final outcome that we forget to enjoy the journey. It’s great to be ambitious; however, the key is to develop a mindset that allows you to pursue big things in life, without sacrificing the small things that make life worth living.Take a moment every day, stop what you are doing, celebrate, and savour the moment.

It reminds us to be grateful

Gratitude is the key to living a happy and fulfilled life. It is one of the greatest gifts that we can give to ourselves. Celebrating yourself means taking the time to be genuinely grateful for your life.

It increases our confidence

Many of us have limiting beliefs about ourselves in at least one area of our lives, which results in a decrease in confidence. The more that you celebrate yourself, the more your confidence raises. When you do so, you are telling the Universe that you are unstoppable, which in turn, attracts more positive energy into your life. Be proud of who you are.