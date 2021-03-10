STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram - fuelled by fuel price hike

The continuing hike in fuel prices across the state has upset every one of us.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Adhith’s checy

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The continuing hike in fuel prices across the state has upset every one of us. This had forced commercial vehicle owners to call for a motor vehicle strike on March 2. While many trade unions came forward to protest the rising fuel prices, Adhith T K, a Class IX student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Thrissur, embarked on a bike ride from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram doing his bit.

Hailing from Palakkad, Adhith started his journey on February 28 on a bicycle modified to resemble a Bajaj Chetak scooter. He fondly calls his bike ‘Checy’. “I always wanted to ride a two-wheeler but couldn’t do so since I am not 18 yet. So, I modified my bicycle to make its front resemble a scooter  with a headlight and rear view mirrors.

From the back, it looks like a bicycle. I was planning an all-India trip on this Chetak cycle when I came across the news of sudden hike in fuel prices. So, I decided to create awareness about it,” he says.

Although Adhith has been cycling for over five hours everyday and has gone on rides of upto 54 kilometers, this was his first time cycling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. “The skyrocketing fuel prices have affected the common man who is struggling with the effects of the pandemic,” says the student. He reached Thiruvananthapuram on March 8. 

Adhith took up the nine-day ride with the support of his family and friends. Highlighting his journey and his experience, Adhith says, “Although the petrol pump employees were rude, common people were very friendly and helped me with food and shelter.”

Speaking about the safety measures to be taken while embarking on long-distance rides, Adhith says, “Be it a two-wheeler or a bicycle, it is always good to wear a helmet. During my journey, I met with an accident in Kochi. Since I was wearing a helmet, I was able to prevent a head injury and suffered only minor injuries.” The 15-year-old successfully completed the ride from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram and plans to embark more such adventures that voice social concerns. 
 

