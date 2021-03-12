STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left front gets head start in election campaigning

He interacted with voters at a meeting organised by the Kettida Nirmana Thozhilali Union area committee.

Published: 12th March 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Writer M K Sanu blesses Shaji George, LDF candidate for Ernakulam assembly segment, on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the UDF and the NDA are yet to declare their respective candidates, the LDF has launched its poll campaign a day after announcing Shaji George as the CPM-backed independent candidate for the Ernakulam assembly segment.Shaji on Thursday visited noted writer M K Sanu to seek his blessings. He also met writer K L Mohana Varma, Ernakulam Kara Yogam general secretary P Ramachandran and poet S Ramesan Nair.

He interacted with voters at a meeting organised by the Kettida Nirmana Thozhilali Union area committee. "Voters should use this election to express their dissatisfaction with the Centre, which has been denying financial aid to Kerala," he said.

