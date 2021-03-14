STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Loyalists threaten resignation if K Babu denied candidature

Already, a section of leaders comprising 120 booth presidents of the party have come out threatening to resign from the party if Babu is not given the seat.

Published: 14th March 2021 05:09 AM

Former Kerala Minister K Babu

K Babu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress leadership is facing a major challenge to finalise its candidate for Tripunithura assembly seat as protests are brewing up within the local Congress unit against the national leadership following reports that the name of senior leader K Babu is not being considered for the seat.

Already, a section of leaders comprising 120 booth presidents of the party have come out threatening to resign from the party if Babu is not given the seat. A group of local leaders led by DCC general secretaries R Venugopal, R K Suresh Babu and UDF chairman Babu Antony have apprised the state leadership about the gravity of the situation.

It’s learnt from party insiders that the party Central leadership was not in favour of fielding Babu in Tripunithura when senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy recommended his name.

“Babu has taken a strong stand on Sabarimala issue considering the sentiments of the people of Tripunithura. BJP has become a formidable force in Tripunithura. Congress has to field a candidate like Babu to stop the BJP. This is not the time to experiment,” said Suresh Babu.When contacted, K Babu said he will go by any decision of the Central leadership.

