STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Of women, work and worth

Six days a week, 55-year-old Rajamma travels at 3am from Thiruvananthapuram to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on the back of a cargo-laden autorickshaw.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: A 29-minute documentary released on International Women’s Day calls to attention the struggles faced by women working in the unorganised sector by tracing a day in the life of Rajamma, a fish vendor from Thiruvananthapuram

Six days a week, 55-year-old Rajamma travels at 3am from Thiruvananthapuram to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on the back of a cargo-laden autorickshaw. She reaches the Thoothukudi fish market just after sunrise. There, in what is mainly a male-dominated space, she haggles with fishermen auctioning their fresh catch. Upon purchasing her stock for the day, Rajamma makes the same 200km journey back to Thiruvananthapuram to set up a makeshift shop at a junction in the city. She sells the fish from afternoon to midnight. However, her day doesn’t end yet. Rajamma reaches home late at night, cooks dinner for her and her husband and only then does she sleep but not for more than an hour because she has to repeat the cycle all over again.

Rajamma’s life hasn’t changed much since she was 16. For the last 39 years, the woman fish vendor has been toiling away to provide bare minimum necessities for her family. Her life of extreme hardship is now the subject of a recently released documentary tilted ‘21 Hours’ directed by Kochi-based journalist, programme producer, acting coach and casting director Sunitha C V. While the film traces a day in Rajamma’s life, it calls to attention the struggles faced by women like her who work in the unorganised sector. More importantly, Rajamma becomes a microcosm who helps propel the larger narrative of the fishers community in Kerala.

“The producer of the documentary, Magline Philomena Yohanan, is an organiser and leader of woman groups in the fisherfolk community. She is the one behind the idea for the project. She wanted to represent women who seldom find voice in the mainstream. We spoke to many woman fish vendors who could anchor the film but I went back to Rajamma because I had developed a familiarity with her in the few days I shadowed her. As a woman working in media and films, I have been aware of the issues faced by women in the workplace.

But Rajamma chechi’s routine, her choices and her ways of interacting with customers and going about life was a story that needed to be told,” says Sunitha about her maiden directorial project.The 29-minute documentary, which was shot over three months before the Covid-19 outbreak, was released by Manju Warrier under the banner of Collective Phase One and presented by Coastal Women’s Federation, a Delhi-based NGO. The voice over by actress Darshana Rajendran weaves seamlessly with the narrative arc, filling in about long-standing problems faced by the community and systemic complacency, in parts where Rajamma isn’t talking directly to the camera.

“When we approached Rajamma, she had many things to say. Not just about her own life but about the issues faced by women and vendors like her. We only broached a couple of topics but she gave us a wealth of insight on many subjects. For example, she told us about why procuring fish from places closer to Thiruvananthapuram is a challenge for small vendors like her because big dealers and hotels call dibs on better catch.

I approached Geetu Mohandas asking her to watch the documentary. She liked it very much and gave me advice about how to release it. The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive for which I am very grateful,” says Sunitha who is currently working on a reality show on women empowerment for a regional TV channel. Her next project on the cards is based on Wayanad.

Watch ‘21 Hours’ on the YouTube channel @Collective Phase One

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp