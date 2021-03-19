ICAI Ernakulam organises investor awareness programme

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Investor Awareness Programme under the aegis of Investor Education & Protection Fund of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and the Committee of Capital Market and Investors Protection of ICAI, is being organised by the Ernakulam Branch of SIRC of ICAI on March 22. The virtual event will be from 4pm to 7pm.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, advisor and chief investment strategist, M/s Geojit Financial Services Ltd., will discuss ‘Capital Market, Financial planning and wealth management, Indian and Global Economy’. CA Roopesh Rajagopal, vice president of DCB Bank Ltd will talk on ‘Investment opportunities for small investors - along with some do’s and dont’s’.

The programme is aimed to create mass awareness among the public on investments, investment decisions and investor protection, said CA Renjith R Warrier, chairman, Ernakulam Branch of SIRC of ICAI. Participation is free of cost for the public. For registration visit www.kochiicai.org. For more details contact ICAI Ernakulam branch office: 8301025388, 0484-2362027