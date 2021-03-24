STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sketching his passion

Lockdown has helped artists turn passion into profession. This 25-year-old software engineer took a simialr step, and is now a full-time artist

Published: 24th March 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ragend Ramachandran

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown period has provided many with the opportunity to pursue their passion. Though Thrissur-based software engineer Ragend Ramachandran used to do pencil drawings from his schooldays, it was during the lockdown days, he brushed up his skills. His Instagram page became live with stunning graphite and charcoal drawings in the past one year which motivated the youngster to take up drawing as his profession.

“Though I got an offer letter, I couldn’t join the company due to the pandemic,” says Ragend. That was when he started brushing up his skills and a friend presented him with a pencil box. “Those pencils gave a professional touch to my work. And I kept on drawing and tried to master the art,” he adds. Ragend used to do graphite drawings for some time and recently started working on charcoal.

His fortunes changed when he uploaded a drawing of Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan on his page in June 2020. “The response from the public was overwhelming after I uploaded the drawing and I started getting enquiries for commissioned works,” he says. Soon, he started getting a considerable number of works every month. “I upload the work of a celebrity every month. That’s how I keep my page active. I receive hundreds of queries for commissioned works every month and take up the ones I could deliver.”

He thought of converting his passion into a profession when the number of orders increased. “I could work on my schedule since there was no pressure on me. I loved what I was doing. Also, my friends and family were supportive and they said I was faring well,” adds Ragend. “The customers crave for quality. An artist needs to improve with every work he does. I try to update constantly and never compromise on the quality. The drawings of celebrities are a way of marketing my works and page. I will always get a considerable number of work if I deliver consistently.”

Though he creates stunning drawings, he says there are a lot of challenges in doing graphite and charcoal drawings. “Blending doesn’t come easy with the charcoal medium as in graphite. Darker shades are done using charcoal and lighter shades by the graphite.” The 25-year-old is now planning to try his hand at painting soon. “I would like to do acrylic, oil and digital paintings. An artist should know all mediums, especially since I’m planning to take it forward as profession. A community on Instagram to promote the works of young artists is my dream. It will help everyone to increase the reach of their works.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp