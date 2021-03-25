STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weaving her silk purse

Seematti’s Beena Kannan launched an eponymous label, her first-ever luxury “silk-inspired” haute couture brand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s favourite bridal brand Seematti launched its first-ever luxury silk-inspired haute couture brand ‘Beena Kannan’ at the Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty. The focus of the premium brand is to bring out Kanchipuram silk’s grandeur in new forms.Beena Kannan has the legacy of preserving and promoting Indian weaving through her 120-year-old retail brand Seematti. The eponymous brand will feature high-quality unique designs inspired by different weaving styles from the country with a focus on Kanchipuram silk. The brand will be a complete luxury fashion label with bridalwear, groomswear, and celebratory-wear. 

Kannan is not new to the shiny world of silk. She has over 40 years of experience in the industry as a designer by working in her 120-year old family-textile business Seematti. But she says the task of weaving these arts into the silk garbs was no easy task.

Inspiring the artisans to weave such difficult designs also took some effort as traditional Kanjeevaram has certain limitations. “Even machines cannot take the 40,000 or 60,000 hooks that we handle,” she adds.

She says her new venture is an experiential brand and a definition of modern art. “The attires are designed to create an impactful fashion statement and be an empirical journey for all.” She hopes to inspire the Kanjipuram artisans to create and innovate and to bring the millennials and GenZ closer to the rich Indian silk crafts. 

“The brand Beena Kannan aspires to take the brilliance of the local artisans to the world and give them the respect they deserve, for decades they have been unnoticed, unrecognised, and unsaluted. I believe now it’s time for the artisans to be recognised and celebrated not only in India but across the world,” says Beena. ‘Beena Kannan’ will be unveiled at the brand’s flagship store on the 5th floor of Seematti on MG Road, Kochi

