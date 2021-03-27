STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After two years, Subhash Park to reopen by April 15

 Subhash  Bose Park is all set to open for public after a two-year closure by April 15, said Mayor M AnilKumar.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The entrance to Subhash Park which has been shut for two years now

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Subhash  Bose Park is all set to open for public after a two-year closure by April 15, said Mayor M AnilKumar. Currently, the laying of underground cable ducts is being carried out in the area by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).“Summer vacation is when the city gets a lot of outdoor crowds. We plan to open the park before Vishu. We will also be opening the ASK — Arts Spaces Kochi initiative — on the Subhash park premises. Our long-term plan is to develop a venue for cultural activities at parks and walkways in the city. Stages have been set up at Marine Drive and Queen’s Walkway as part of the initiative,” Anilkumar said. 

A butterfly park and herbal garden are the other attractions that will be available to the public when the park reopens. The mayor expressed hope that the work on the adjoining Ernakulam Children’s Park will also be completed by the Tourism Department around the same time. Despite promises, many walkers in the area are annoyed with the fact that the park has been shut for the last two years. 

“They can at least leave half of the park premises for the public during early mornings as the  CSML work is going on only on a small patch inside,” said Sadashiva Kamath, a 52-year-old morning walker. He also added that the closure of the park has been a source of concern for woman joggers who used to come regularly to the area.

 “Women felt a lot safer to walk with a security guard posted here during morning hours. They felt uncomfortable walking in other spaces in the city such as Marine Drive walkway due to the presence of chain snatchers,” said Kamath. CSML authorities said that allowing the public into the park will disturb the ongoing work. “Tiles will be placed in the area after cables are laid and slabs are finished. The complete area needs to be cleaned,” said a CSML spokesperson.

