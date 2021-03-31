Kurti-frocks to beat the summer heat

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Indo-western outfits have always been a game-changer for the youth. From choli with dhoti pants, button-down with palazzos to sarees with cape silver blazer, the fusion list goes on. Over the last few years, the combination of western and Indian elements have been turning quite a few heads.

From these out-of-the-box styling, Kochi has picked the Kurti- frock combination to beat the summer heat. “Sometimes trends can be limited for the youth but that’s not how it is with this specific Indo western outfit. This trend has found its place in the wardrobes of women aged between 15 to 50 years,” said Kamila Kasim, the owner of the boutique Cameella.

The store has picked georgette material to make the fit flowy and to avoid ironing, which makes the clothing more comfy and easy going. The design comes in floral, stripes, checks and polka print. According to Kamila, what makes this single rob apparel stand is the possibility for a wide variety of sleeve types. Currently, bell sleeves, ruffles, umbrella and loose puff sleeves are trending among the crowd, she added.

This kurti-frock combination can be paired with ankle lengths, pencil, or cigarette bottoms. A wide variety of these outfits are available at Cameella in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5500. These flowy outfits are not just worn as casuals, they fit perfectly for weddings also. During such occasions, the clothing can get upgraded with a mermaid finishing, crystals, cutting beads, sugar bead embellishments, etc.