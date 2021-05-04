COVID crisis: Ernakulam struggling to breathe easy

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A lack of ventilators and ICU beds for Covid patients in private hospitals has hampered treatment in the district. With many struggling to get beds at private facilities, Covid patients are being shifted to nearby districts, like Thrissur and Kottayam, seeking hospital admission. Allegations of not being provided timely treatment and oxygen support, paving the way for deaths, have been raised by people from various regions.

Anjali Manoj, a nurse with a private hospital in Kochi, received two phone calls last Wednesday seeking ventilator facility and oxygen beds. She was unable to assist patients with beds at her hospital, which was fully occupied.“Almost all oxygen beds and ventilators in private hospitals in the district are occupied. I directed them to a private hospital in Thrissur as I came to know that beds were vacant there,” said Anjali.

In another incident, Krishna Kumar, 54, a resident of Kochi, unable to avail ventilator facility in the district, passed away at a private hospital in Pathanamthitta on Saturday evening. According to his relatives, he had suffered two heart attacks en route to Pathanamthitta. Krishna Kumar had tested Covid positive on Thursday and was undergoing home treatment.

As his condition worsened, he was brought to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery on Friday but could not be admitted as all ventilators were occupied. He was suffering from severe pneumonia, and though oxygen was given, his condition worsened further and he required ventilator support. He was rushed to a private hospital in Pathanamthitta where ventilator beds were available. However, despite all efforts, his life could not be saved.

Despite the state government having directed private hospitals to keep aside 25 per cent of their beds for Covid treatment, not all have been able to comply. “Elective surgeries are continuing in private hospitals, leaving more ventilators and oxygen beds occupied. Private hospitals have to take care of non-Covid patients too. So far, the government has not issued any directive to private hospitals to stop elective surgeries. More ventilators and beds will be available once such an order is passed,” said a doctor with a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Though the district administration and health officials regularly update the number of Covid beds -- including those with oxygen and ventilator facilities -- and oxygen availability in the district, not many patients are able to make use of these.

District reports 3,291 new Covid cases

Kochi: The district on Monday reported 3,291 new Covid cases. Eight migrant workers tested positive while the sources of infection of 18 people could not be traced. Meanwhile, 3,500 people recovered.