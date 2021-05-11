Old age home inmates live in uncertainty over Covid vaccine availability

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

Many elderly people living in old age homes are yet to receive even the first dose of Covid vaccine. Few of them are awaiting the second, but none of them has completed the vaccination. On May 5, in a meeting to review the disaster management activities in the district, Collector S Suhas expressed his concern regarding the health of the inmates in old age homes.

At the government old age home in Thevara, an 82-year-old passed due to Covid-induced complications.

The government home houses 45 people aged above 60 years. Sources said that even the first dose of vaccines could not be given in nearly 14 centres.“When the positive cases shot up drastically, physicians and support staff designated for vaccination were recruited for treatment centres. People at old age homes are frustrated.

Some of them had been going out for work and now they can’t. They are not being allowed any visitors, so they haven’t seen friends or family in a long time,” said a source on condition of anonymity. There are 112 recognised old age homes in the district either getting direct funds from the government or sanctioned by the government to function.

However, there could also be homes that are not registered, where the government can not give preference, says Dr M G Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination, and the district reproductive and child health officer.

“Vaccines were distributed at 54 centres in the district on Friday.

The first doses were given in all the listed old age homes. Though the initial figures collected were 2,560, we have given the first dose to nearly 3,000 elderly people in the homes. The second dose would be given within 56 days,” Sivadas said, adding he was unaware of the unregistered homes. The vaccination drive was resumed on Friday after the district received 33,000 doses of Covishield.

Need for care