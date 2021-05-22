STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Online taxi drivers concerned over Covid patients hiding their status

Earlier, government use to provide ambulances to take Covid patients to laboratories.

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

ola7

Representational image (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Online cab operators, particularly those of Uber and Ola, are in a fix as several prospective riders, who are Covid positive and their quarantined relatives, are hailing rides while hiding their health condition. The drivers have issued a public appeal which said that those intending to use online cab service must brief the drivers on their health status — whether they are Covid positive or proceeding to the laboratories to test for suspect Covid infection — at the time of hailing a ride.

Shajo Jose,  Online Cab Drivers’ Association secretary and coordinator of Yellow Taxi, said braving the Covid threat most of the online cab drivers are working during lockdown, since they have to earn a livelihood.  “Several of our members complained that Covid-19 positive persons or those going to laboratories to undergo Covid-19 test do not inform the driver about their condition at the time of booking the cab. They suspect that the drivers will not turn up if they disclose the condition while booking. But this poses a high risk of virus infection to the drivers as well as those hiring the cab later,” he said.

Earlier, government use to provide ambulances to take Covid patients to laboratories. However, with the spike in cases, there are not enough ambulances to ferry all the patients. “If the Covid patient or someone who is going to the laboratory for test were to fill in the driver on the health status, he/she can take necessary precautions. Some of the drivers even have PPE kits and they can slip into one when a Covid patient is in the car. Even after dropping off the patient, the car can be disinfected so that the next passenger is insulated against Covid-19,” he said.

Recently, Kerala State Electricity Board had voiced similar concerns about those in home quarantine lodging complaints about power supply without informing the board officials of their condition. KSEB requested that if the complaint were made from a Covid patient’s house, officials wearing PPE kit will be dispatched to fix the power-related issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients cab operators
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp