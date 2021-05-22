Online taxi drivers concerned over Covid patients hiding their status

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Online cab operators, particularly those of Uber and Ola, are in a fix as several prospective riders, who are Covid positive and their quarantined relatives, are hailing rides while hiding their health condition. The drivers have issued a public appeal which said that those intending to use online cab service must brief the drivers on their health status — whether they are Covid positive or proceeding to the laboratories to test for suspect Covid infection — at the time of hailing a ride.

Shajo Jose, Online Cab Drivers’ Association secretary and coordinator of Yellow Taxi, said braving the Covid threat most of the online cab drivers are working during lockdown, since they have to earn a livelihood. “Several of our members complained that Covid-19 positive persons or those going to laboratories to undergo Covid-19 test do not inform the driver about their condition at the time of booking the cab. They suspect that the drivers will not turn up if they disclose the condition while booking. But this poses a high risk of virus infection to the drivers as well as those hiring the cab later,” he said.

Earlier, government use to provide ambulances to take Covid patients to laboratories. However, with the spike in cases, there are not enough ambulances to ferry all the patients. “If the Covid patient or someone who is going to the laboratory for test were to fill in the driver on the health status, he/she can take necessary precautions. Some of the drivers even have PPE kits and they can slip into one when a Covid patient is in the car. Even after dropping off the patient, the car can be disinfected so that the next passenger is insulated against Covid-19,” he said.

Recently, Kerala State Electricity Board had voiced similar concerns about those in home quarantine lodging complaints about power supply without informing the board officials of their condition. KSEB requested that if the complaint were made from a Covid patient’s house, officials wearing PPE kit will be dispatched to fix the power-related issue.