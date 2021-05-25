STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro bikes remain active despite lockdown

Kochi metro’s last-mile connectivity bikes have proved to be extremely useful for many frontline workers during the lockdown.

Published: 25th May 2021 06:50 AM

Unused MyByks being loaded on to a truck at JLN Metro station in Kaloor on Monday. The repairs will be done at the company’s godown in Vyttilla | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s last-mile connectivity bikes have proved to be extremely useful for many frontline workers during the lockdown. A month after its launch in April, the service provided by MyByk is witnessing positive patronage from residents across the city.

“Despite the financial loss we suffered, we are happy that service is playing a crucial role in the fight against. Since public transport has become inaccessible, many health workers are utilising the bikes to travel from their rented houses to hospitals,” said Aadith Venugopal, Kerala head, MyByk.

Aadith added that though most modes of transport were shut down, MyByk decided to stay operational after getting several calls from customers checking availability. Some use it for fitness, few to commute. We are getting around 10 rides a day these days,” he said.

 CUSTOMER SUPPORT 
As of May 8, MyByk has gathered unparalleled support from the residents. A total of 5,170 rides have been made across the city. Around 1,900 individuals have registered in the MyByk app. Of this, 1,899 subscribed to the membership. Around 3,481 of the total rides started from metro stations. The rest of the 1,689 rides were taken from docking stations outside the terminals. Interestingly, 1,587 hourly rides were made without subscriptions which cost a minimum of C10 for four hours. The peak time for pickups was 6-9am and 6-9pm.

Major stations in demand (As of May 8)
Panampilly Nagar Walkway    519 rides
JLN Stadium amenity centre     377 rides
JLN Stadium Station     304 rides
Maharajas College Station     261 rides
MG Road avenue centre     251 rides
Town Hall Metro Station     219 rides

