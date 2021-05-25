Metro bikes remain active despite lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro’s last-mile connectivity bikes have proved to be extremely useful for many frontline workers during the lockdown. A month after its launch in April, the service provided by MyByk is witnessing positive patronage from residents across the city.

“Despite the financial loss we suffered, we are happy that service is playing a crucial role in the fight against. Since public transport has become inaccessible, many health workers are utilising the bikes to travel from their rented houses to hospitals,” said Aadith Venugopal, Kerala head, MyByk.

Aadith added that though most modes of transport were shut down, MyByk decided to stay operational after getting several calls from customers checking availability. Some use it for fitness, few to commute. We are getting around 10 rides a day these days,” he said.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

As of May 8, MyByk has gathered unparalleled support from the residents. A total of 5,170 rides have been made across the city. Around 1,900 individuals have registered in the MyByk app. Of this, 1,899 subscribed to the membership. Around 3,481 of the total rides started from metro stations. The rest of the 1,689 rides were taken from docking stations outside the terminals. Interestingly, 1,587 hourly rides were made without subscriptions which cost a minimum of C10 for four hours. The peak time for pickups was 6-9am and 6-9pm.

Major stations in demand (As of May 8)

Panampilly Nagar Walkway 519 rides

JLN Stadium amenity centre 377 rides

JLN Stadium Station 304 rides

Maharajas College Station 261 rides

MG Road avenue centre 251 rides

Town Hall Metro Station 219 rides