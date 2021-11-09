Two-car plan goes wrong, three arrested with ganja

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the past few months, they used two cars to deceive enforcement agencies and smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. But their luck ran out on Monday when a police team checkmated them and recovered 225kg of ganja from their possession at Karukutti near Angamaly. The police said their modus operandi was decided by Anas, 41, of Perumbavoor, Faizal, 35, of Okkal, and Varsha, 22, of Shankhumukham.

“Varsha, who is said to be the wife of Faizal, travels alongside him in the first car. The second car follows it. During police checking, they say that they are returning from Bengaluru in connection with the woman’s education. Subsequently, the police release the vehicles given the presence of a woman and as there is nothing to be suspicious. If the first vehicle is caught, the second one would escape with the contraband. However, the gang was under surveillance after Rural SP K Karthick received a tip-off,” an officer said.

The massive haul of ganja was made while the accused were transporting the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Perumbavoor. The gang was apprehended around 7am. When the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force began examining the vehicle, the accused attempted to escape but the officers caught them. The contraband was found concealed in 133 packets under the seats and boots of the two cars.

They used to buy cannabis from Andhra Pradesh for Rs 2,000 to 3,000 per kg and sell it in Kerala for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, the police said. The police have received information that the accused smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh in similar fashion several times. “An investigation is under way to ascertain whether more people are part of the gang. The probe has been extended to other states too,” Karthick said.

A special team comprising Karthick, Narcotic Cell DySP Zachariah Mathew, Aluva DySP P K Sivankutty, and SHOs Sony Mathai, K J Peter and P M Baiju is investigating the case. The Ernakulam Rural Police have seized around 400kg of cannabis so far this year. Last November, 105kg of cannabis was seized from a vehicle in Angamaly and 35kg from a rented house in Avoli, near Muvattupuzha. Also, the rural police seized 31kg of ganja that was smuggled in through a courier parcel in Perumbavoor.