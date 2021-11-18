STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

6D reading is here

If you thought reading habits will be hit by the arrival of newer and complex gadgets, you are in for a surprise.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you thought reading habits will be hit by the arrival of newer and complex gadgets, you are in for a surprise. Books will simply complement the emerging technologies by using them from cover to cover. That’s what Kochi-based Ana Infotainment, which is promoted by a US-returned techie and a photographer-cum-Adobe-trained designer, has proved. 

The company launched two books recently — one on the solar system and the other on human anatomy. “These are 6D books. They use augmented and virtual reality so the readers can experience what is written in the book in addition to video, audio, downloadable PDF notes and 3D images. They come with 3D glasses,” said Jaison K Sani, the managing director of the company.

Both books have corresponding applications that can be downloaded from Playstore, he said. “While 3D properties of the book come alive with the goggles, the AR and VR properties can be enjoyed using apps. They can be enjoyed more by using an AR/VR headset. While using VR, the reader will feel as if they are inside the solar system. When using AR, a person will get to study the heart up close, as if they are holding it in their hands,” he said. Using the app, one can rotate the views 360 degrees while listening to audio lectures on the go.

Sajeevan N S, director of technical of the firm, said the company has a studio in Kochi. “The book on the solar system targets children from Class I to Class XII. The other is for students in Class V to class XII. We also plan to offer services to set up AR/VR labs in schools,” he added. “Education has turned online due to the pandemic. However, the possibilities of AR and VR have not been explored yet. Considering these, we are planning to bring out files on various subjects for different grades from next academic year,” he said. 

For details, contact: 9446092066 visit: www.anainfotainment.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp