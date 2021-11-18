6D reading is here

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you thought reading habits will be hit by the arrival of newer and complex gadgets, you are in for a surprise. Books will simply complement the emerging technologies by using them from cover to cover. That’s what Kochi-based Ana Infotainment, which is promoted by a US-returned techie and a photographer-cum-Adobe-trained designer, has proved.

The company launched two books recently — one on the solar system and the other on human anatomy. “These are 6D books. They use augmented and virtual reality so the readers can experience what is written in the book in addition to video, audio, downloadable PDF notes and 3D images. They come with 3D glasses,” said Jaison K Sani, the managing director of the company.

Both books have corresponding applications that can be downloaded from Playstore, he said. “While 3D properties of the book come alive with the goggles, the AR and VR properties can be enjoyed using apps. They can be enjoyed more by using an AR/VR headset. While using VR, the reader will feel as if they are inside the solar system. When using AR, a person will get to study the heart up close, as if they are holding it in their hands,” he said. Using the app, one can rotate the views 360 degrees while listening to audio lectures on the go.

Sajeevan N S, director of technical of the firm, said the company has a studio in Kochi. “The book on the solar system targets children from Class I to Class XII. The other is for students in Class V to class XII. We also plan to offer services to set up AR/VR labs in schools,” he added. “Education has turned online due to the pandemic. However, the possibilities of AR and VR have not been explored yet. Considering these, we are planning to bring out files on various subjects for different grades from next academic year,” he said.

For details, contact: 9446092066 visit: www.anainfotainment.com