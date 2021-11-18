STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, that’s uniform

The dress codes for both students and teachers have become quite a debatable topic in the state nowadays.

Published: 18th November 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Students wearing uniforms according to their assigned gender, leaving school after classes in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The dress codes for both students and teachers have become quite a debatable topic in the state nowadays. While a government lower primary school at Valayanchirangara in Ernakulam district won praise for adopting gender-neutral uniforms for its students a few days ago, with both boys and girls having the same three-fourth pants and shirts as uniform, the higher education department had to issue clarifications over the circular relating to the dress code for teachers.

Though schools have reopened after a long gap following the pandemic threat, many schools haven’t made it mandatory for the students to wear uniforms for now following the guidelines of the education department. 

However, the introduction of gender-neutral uniforms for students is not something new to the state. For instance, the government lower primary school at Valayanchirangara in Ernakulam district initially introduced the gender-neutral uniforms for its students about three years ago. Similarly, Ranni Government Lower Primary School in Pathanamthitta district and Karyambadi Government Lower Primary School in Wayanad also adopted the gender-neutral uniforms in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

However, the teachers, parents and gender activists point out that this initiative by the school in Ernakulam will contribute to bringing in a huge change in the mindset of the society where gender stereotypes exist.  Hailing the initiative, Sunitha P, a teacher at a government school in the capital city, said, “Introducing gender-neutral uniforms in schools will help boost the confidence of students, especially girls. I have come across many instances where the female students are considered secondary and often neglected. A gender-neutral dress code will help in breaking those stereotypes, thereby making way for a new revolution.”

Zarina Dias, help and wellness teacher at Global Public School, said, “It’s not just about equality but also comfort. It’s high time all schools implemented or gave options to students to choose the type of uniforms comfortable for them.”

While many support the introduction of gender-neutral uniforms, others highlighted the need to change certain perceptions of male students, especially with regard to their opposite gender. “It’s not about neutralising any gender but giving physical freedom to the female students,” said Saritha Gowtham Krishna, resource person of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education). 

Even gender activists point out the need to bring about a change in the attitude of the children and prevent verbal comments and cyber crimes in future. Activist Veena J S said, “Be it the teachers or students, they have the right to choose what is comfortable for them. Adopting gender-neutral initiatives will help in changing the gender stereotypes present in the society.”

Parents and students have welcomed the move. Shaila S S, mother of a Class VII student, said, “Both male and female students should be considered equal and given equal rights. The school authorities should follow the same uniform for all days. That will help in cutting down the cost on buying uniforms for children every year.” Aparna S, a Class X student, said, “If we are given the option, we will surely shift to trousers and shirt because it is more comfortable for us while engaging in sports in school.”

