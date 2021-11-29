Day after stabbing incident, two migrant workers attacked in Kochi's Nettoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hardly 24 hours after two youths stabbed a 42-year-old for questioning their act of teasing his daughter, Nettoor witnessed another incident of manhandling on Sunday. Two migrant workers have come up with a complaint that they were roughed up by a four-member gang.

Baburam Pahan and Deepak Tirkey, both residing on rent in a building near the Durbar restaurant, were attacked around 4.45pm while they were proceeding to Thrissur for treatment purposes, said their complaint lodged with the Panangad police.

The attackers, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, beat up the workers using a belt and seized their mobile phones, PAN cards and voter's IDs. They had arrived for the construction work under the Maradu municipality.

Citing the complaint, the police said Danish, Tuttu and two others, all residents of Nettoor, were behind the attack. An investigation is on, said an officer. On Saturday, Rafeeq, of Chakkalapadam, was attacked by two youths while he and his family were arriving at the Mahal Auditorium to attend a marriage reception around 9.30pm.

Rafeeq sustained four stab wounds to his back, ribs and head. The youths had teased his daughter, a Plus Two student. However, no arrest has happened in the case so far.