STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Day after stabbing incident, two migrant workers attacked in Kochi's Nettoor

Hardly 24 hours after two youths stabbed a 42-year-old for questioning their act of teasing his daughter, Nettoor witnessed another incident of manhandling on Sunday.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ostrasication, Shaming, lynching

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Hardly 24 hours after two youths stabbed a 42-year-old for questioning their act of teasing his daughter, Nettoor witnessed another incident of manhandling on Sunday. Two migrant workers have come up with a complaint that they were roughed up by a four-member gang.

Baburam Pahan and Deepak Tirkey, both residing on rent in a building near the Durbar restaurant, were attacked around 4.45pm while they were proceeding to Thrissur for treatment purposes, said their complaint lodged with the Panangad police.

The attackers, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, beat up the workers using a belt and seized their mobile phones, PAN cards and voter's IDs. They had arrived for the construction work under the Maradu municipality.

Citing the complaint, the police said Danish, Tuttu and two others, all residents of Nettoor, were behind the attack. An investigation is on, said an officer. On Saturday, Rafeeq, of Chakkalapadam, was attacked by two youths while he and his family were arriving at the Mahal Auditorium to attend a marriage reception around 9.30pm.

Rafeeq sustained four stab wounds to his back, ribs and head. The youths had teased his daughter, a Plus Two student. However, no arrest has happened in the case so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nettoor Kochi migrant workers
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp