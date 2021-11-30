STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Burglar hacks lonely woman, 63; cops nab him within a few hours

Suspect who robbed gold chain, Rs 4,000 found hiding in an abandoned house near Mulavukad

Published: 30th November 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents near the Ponnarimangalam toll plaza on the Container Road woke up to a shocking piece of news on Monday as a 63-year-old woman — living alone at her house —  was allegedly hacked by a burglar, leaving her with grave injuries to her head and face. 

Though the burglar decamped with the woman’s gold chain and a sum of Rs 4,000, the Mulavukad police solved the case within a few hours. They nabbed the accused — Suresh, 40, of Chunkath Veettil, Ponnarimangalam — from an abandoned house near the Thandassery temple in Mulavukad, following a massive search operation.

Silvi aka Mariyakutty, wife of the late Chani, of Thundiparambil, Mulavukad, is recuperating at the Ernakulam General Hospital. She is out of danger, said a hospital source. The police said the incident happened around 12.30 am after Suresh broke into the house through the door to the staircase landing. Seeing Silvi come to the hall to charge her mobile phone, he hacked her using a machete.

The scared woman took shelter under the cot in her bedroom. The burglar threatened her, asking where the money and the gold were. During the melee, he snatched her gold chain. When she told him that money was kept in the wardrobe, he took Rs 4,000 and left the house, the police said. Silvi, who took some time to come out of the shock, called up her neighbour and conveyed the matter. The neighbours saw her lying in a pool of blood and soon called in the police, who shifted her to the General Hospital. The incident has sent shivers down the spines of the local residents.

Silvi, who is from Kollam, is staying alone after her husband and son died a few years ago. She is also running a hotel near her house, the income from which she had kept in the wardrobe. Based on the woman’s statement, the police launched a search under Mulavukad Sub Inspector N Jayaprakash.
“Suresh was planning to leave the city by catching a train by night,” said an officer. A team led by Jayakumar Chandramohan, ACP, Ernakulam Central, carried out the investigation. The police said the accused will be produced before the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp