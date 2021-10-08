1,839 Covid cases in Ernakulam; Covid vaccine camp at St Albert’s 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district reported as many as 1,839 new Covid cases and 3,280 recoveries on Thursday, with the day’s test positivity rate standing at 9.87%. Eight healthcare workers and 18 migrant labourers were among those who tested positive for the virus on the day. Up to 1,790 people are learnt to have contracted the virus through local transmission, while the source of infection of at least 37 could not be traced.

The highest number of Covid cases were reported from Thrikkakara and Kuttampuzha, with 85 and 50 cases respectively. A total of 16,949 patients are currently under treatment for Covid in the district.

Meanwhile, St Albert’s College and Albertian Foundation in association with Lourdes Hospital have announced that a special Covid vaccination drive will be organised on Friday for students, parents and also public, free of cost, from 10.30am at the Pappali Hall on the campus.The camp will be inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden.