Global firm acquires Rybbon

Kozhikode-based startup Rybbon, a digital gifting platform for marketers and market researchers, has been acquired by global payments provider Blackhawk Network.

Published: 13th October 2021

By Express News Service

Kozhikode-based startup Rybbon, a digital gifting platform for marketers and market researchers, has been acquired by global payments provider Blackhawk Network. Rybbon’s SaaS-based platform has over 1,100 customers on the rewards platform, managing over 50,000 campaigns that have delivered rewards to recipients in 160 countries. By joining with Blackhawk, Rybbon can tap into the power of a global reward offering, expanding reach and choice for recipients.

“This is an exciting disruption to the incentives industry,” said Jeff Haughton, SVP, Incentives, Corporate Development & Strategy at Blackhawk Network. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about this acquisition, which builds on Blackhawk’s legacy of helping businesses across the globe leverage payments and rewards to drive brand engagement and growth.

Amid increasing demand for digital rewards, an integrated rewards platform like Rybbon can drive results and save programme administrators time,” he said. “We are thrilled to join Blackhawk to expand our vision to make rewarding customers and employees easy,” said Rajeev Veettil, CTO of Rybbon.
 

