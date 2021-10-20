50% discount on Kochi Metro fares during non-peak hours from Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro passengers will be able to travel at 50% fare cut during non-peak hours (6am to 8pm and between 8pm and 10pm) from Wednesday.

The concession rates will not be available during the remaining hours of service, said KMRL authorities. The fare cut is during the hours which recorded low ridership and with the fare cut, KMRL officers are hoping to see an increase in daily ridership.

At present, the minimum fare of Kochi Metro is Rs 10 and to travel from Aluva to Petta, the fare is Rs 60.

“In a survey conducted by KMRL to obtain the feedback from customers, majority of respondents opined that the fares need to be reduced. Hence, the agency has decided to reduce fares during non-peak hours,” said a KMRL officer.

Before Covid outbreak in 2020, the daily ridership of Kochi Metro had crossed 68,000.