KMRL to address Kochi 1 card issues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Metro commuters' worry over the Kochi 1 card will be resolved soon. Following reports that the demand placed by KMRL and AXIS bank to renew Know Your Customer (KYC) details of the card annually through an online platform was troubling commuters, City Express had published an article on the issue on October 20.

Responding to the concerns, Loknath Behra, managing director of KMRL, has assured that the agency is working to find a solution soon. “KMRL has taken up the matter with Axis bank. Incidentally, Axis Bank and the KMRL have a standing contract for 10 years regarding the management of Kochi Metro 1 card.

So, to find a legal solution, we are conducting discussions and KMRL will ensure that the commuters are not being inconvenienced in anyway,” said Behra.