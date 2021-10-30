STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Techies, MBA grads in Kochi queue up for onion farming job in South Korea

The onion farms are located in the Sinan and Muan islands in the southern part of South Korea. The salary promised is $1,500 monthly (around Rs 1,12,500 going by today’s exchange rate).

Published: 30th October 2021 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters standing in queue to take part in the seminar organised by ODEPC at Ernakulam Town Hall

Youngsters standing in queue to take part in the seminar organised by ODEPC at Ernakulam Town Hall.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kiran KS, 32, an MBA graduate who lost his job during the first wave of the pandemic, has been desperately looking for a means to survive. A native of North Paravoor, Kiran was one of the 800 applicants who thronged the Ernakulam Town Hall to attend a recruitment seminar for an onion farming job at South Korea organised by Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultant (ODEPC) — a state agency. 

“I have no prior experience in agriculture. But I am desperate for a job with a decent salary. I am ready to toil abroad for that. I could not apply online for the job as the ODEPC website crashed after many people submitted applications through the site,” said Kiran. The seminar organised to explain the work atmosphere, climate, living conditions and food style in South Korea was held in two sessions — 300 people in the first batch and 500 in the second batch. 

A similar orientation was held in Thiruvananthapuram too, attended by around 600 persons on Wednesday. “This recruitment is for a South Korea government-aided onion farming project. A South Korean agency entrusted ODEPC to conduct recruitment for 100 vacancies. The agency said that they may recruit 1,000 more people in future. We received over 4,000 applications and our website crashed because of the traffic. Though the required qualification was Class 10 pass, we received applications even from youngsters who have completed MTech and MBA,” said Anoop K, managing director of ODEPC. 

The onion farms are located in the Sinan and Muan islands in the southern part of South Korea. The salary promised is $1,500 monthly (around Rs 1,12,500 going by today’s exchange rate). Those selected will work for 28 days a month from 8am to 5pm — 9 hours daily. 

“The weather sometimes turns extreme. Temperature can drop to minus 20 degree celsius. South Korean food is very different from Kerala. Pork is the staple there. Employers will not manage the workers’ accommodation,” Anoop said A 26-year-old Kakkanad-native who is employed in an IT company was at the recruitment drive too, because this opportunity would help him explore other jobs once he reaches South Korea. “I completed B.tech in electronics two years ago. There are several multinational companies in South Korea that offer good salaries to engineers. If selected, I will work at the farm for a year and try engineering jobs afterwards,” he said.

According to Anoop, three kinds of youngsters have applied for the job. “The first kind genuinely likes farming and wants to learn new farming techniques used in South Korea. The second category just wants to reach South Korea and take up other careers there. The third category is ready to take up any job. We will scrutinise the applications and complete the selection procedure in 10 days,” he said. Covid vaccination will be a hurdle for many applicants apart from the maximum age limit of 40. “The agency has stated that people who have taken two doses of WHO-approved vaccine will be selected for the job,” an ODEPC official said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onion Farming
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp