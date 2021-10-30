Trending now in Kochi: Water sports

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: Natural calamities can be a nightmarish experience for those bearing the brunt of them. With back-to-back calamities like floods becoming a routine in the state, many are realising the need to equip themselves with necessary survival skills. In Ernakulam, many youngsters are venturing into water sports, with many governmental and non-governmental agencies and academies mooting multiple initiatives to promote them.

“Not knowing how to swim is a scary feeling nowadays,” says Abraham C, a Thammanam resident. “Even when it is drizzling, cities are getting flooded and we can’t expect any intervention from authorities. Much like the government’s plan to build emergency response teams in local bodies, continuous training in skills like swimming would make many people self-sufficient in the face of calamities. Irrespective of the gender, all should venture into adventure sports,” adds Abraham.

Cochin Paddle Club recently kickstarted free training for those interested in kayaking. “Apart from helping you stay fit, water and adventure sports can help inculcate necessary survival skills. Learning to manage a kayak during a storm could help you survive when there is a flood. Training more people in such activities would essentially create more disaster management volunteers in the state,” said club joint secretary Sibi Mathai.

Cochin Paddle Club also wants to send more children to the Olympics. “Kayaking has around 30 gold medals in Olympics. Being a city with many water trails, we can use our resources to nurture future athletes. We are trying to ensure free training for interested youths on a long-term basis,” said Sibi.

Water adventure for all

Focusing on activities like swimming, paddling, kayaking, etc, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has invited individuals to develop adventure sports facilities across Ernakulam.

“As it is impossible to develop these always with government support, we are inviting youths with interest in water or adventure sports to develop facilities in Ernakulam. They can choose the desired location and submit a proposal to DTPC. Based on the assessment, we will enable them to develop private eco-friendly ventures for adventure sports tourism,” said DTPC secretary S Vijayakumar.

How you can be a sport

Prospective entrepreneurs can submit their proposals till November 1. The initiative was mooted by District Collector Jafar Malik.

“As many Gulf expatriates have returned to Kerala in the wake of the pandemic, these initiatives can be an entrepreneurial option for them. They can hire experts and provide employment opportunities to youngsters. Investors will get the required time to complete the research before starting the venture. We have received several applications so far, and are hoping to develop the unexplored areas of the district through this project,” Vijayakumar said.

Investors will have to clarify the capital, percentage of revenue they are sharing with DTPC, the number of direct and indirect employment opportunities created, expected period for break-even and duration of operation in the proposal.

“We are optimistic that these destinations will become active in no time and eventually become beneficial for residents. Once the proposal is approved, we will issue the operational licence and DTPC will take care of promotion,” said the officer.

Your proposal must have

