CIAL, Air India Express to launch passengers-friendly projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and Air India Express (AIE) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to provide special promotional schemes for passengers. The aim is to explore and implement a slew of promotional campaigns, programmes and schemes for passengers.

The MoU was signed between CIAL MD and executive chairman of CIAL Duty-free and Retail Services Limited S Suhas and AIE CEO Aloke Singh in Kochi.

The two companies will be launching an all-new promotional scheme for passengers, wherein those taking AIE can avail a discount of 15 to 20 per cent while shopping from the Cochin Duty-Free shop at the international departure terminal. Also, passengers travelling on any airline will stand a chance to win free round-trip tickets through a lucky draw if they purchase from Cochin Duty-Free.

“The signing of MoU sets a significant milestone for long-term association between CIAL and AIE Ltd. Partnerships between institutions are built on shared values. CIAL and AIE indeed share common values,” said Suhas.