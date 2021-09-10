STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gadgets to grab

Are you a gadget freak who is anxious  about spending too much on  them? Here are some affordable
 bits of tech available online for a guilt-free purchase

Published: 10th September 2021 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active
The smartwatch has about 117 sports modes, including triathlons, yoga, and other professional workouts. Its stress monitoring feature is a game-changer as it counts your heart variability stats and even indicates when you may be stressed!

Price: L9,999
Available: Amazon.in

Sensitivity (dB) 110
Noise reduction (dB) 75
Price: L1,299
Available on Amazon.in

boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Headphone
The device is equipped with 40mm drivers offering extra bass and high definition sound. The inclusion of the faux leather pads will allow you to use them comfortably for a long duration. Now enjoy your favourite playlist for up to 8 hours.

Storage: 
32 GB 3GB RAM , 64 GB 4GB RAM
Price: L8,999
Available at: Flipkart

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme has stepped up its game with this variant. The budget-friendly smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It also sports a 13-megapixel primary camera and a monochrome portrait camera. 

Zephyr PRO RGB Sweat-Proof Gaming Mouse 
Whether you are playing counter strike or Fortnite, you must have experienced the uncomfortable sweaty palms. This RGB lit mouse houses a tiny fan that blows cool air onto your palms through its honeycomb openings. Don’t worry about noise, because this super cool lightweight mouse gives out only less buzzing noise. 

Price: Around L4339
Available on marsback.com

JBL Charge 5
JBL’s portable charge 5 can be your ideal travel companion. Its IP67 rating makes the speaker withstand pouring rain without any issue. Available in black, blue, teal, red, camouflage, and grey. From the back panel’s covered USB A port, you can now even charge your mobile. Charge 5 can give roughly 20hrs of playtime.

Wireless Bluetooth audio streaming
Price:  L13,499
Available on JBL.com

