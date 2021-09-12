Full-fledged Water Metro service to begin from Dec 25

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much expected Water Metro services of Kochi Metro Rail will resume its full-fledged services on December 25. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd Managing Director Loknath Behera on Saturday visited Cochin Shipyard and evaluated the progress of construction of eight boats. KMRL is expecting to begin full- fledged services with four boats in the initial stage. The Kochi Metro has also revised the timing of its services on Sundays.

As per the modified guidelines for restrictions on Covid containment by state government, the train timing has been revised on Sundays with effect from September 12. As per the revised time table, train services will be available from 08:00hrs to 21:00 hrs from both terminal stations at the frequency of 15 minutes. To enhance ridership, KMRL has also slashed the parking fee for commuters.

The new parking fee is Rs 5 per day for two-wheeler and Rs 10 per day for four-wheeler for metro commuters. For non-metro commuters existing rates will continue. The new rates will be implemented with effect from September 13. “After analysing the feedback received from the public, we have come up with new parking rates which will fit in to a common man’s budget. These rates will also will attract others to park their vehicles and use metro thereby saving time,” said Behera.