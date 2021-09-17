Now, Kochi1 app users can book return ticket while on board Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Users of the metro’s Kochi1 app are set to get an enhanced QR ticketing experience. Customers will be able to book a return journey ticket while travelling between a source and destination station on the Kochi Metro.

Additionally, users will also be able to identify the status of their QR ticket usage via different colours. The QR code that will appear on Kochi1 after the booking will change its colour while the passenger enters the station, and after the journey, it will become dim. Besides, users can cancel their unused metro tickets and get a refund, if applicable. Earlier, once the ticket was booked, the cancellation option was not there.

“We are delighted to add the return journey ticketing feature on the app. This would provide ease to customers as they will no longer face the hassle of queuing up,” said Sanjeev Moghe, head, cards and payments, Axis Bank.