STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Now, Kochi1 app users can book return ticket while on board Metro

Additionally, users will also be able to identify the status of their QR ticket usage via different colours.

Published: 17th September 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Users of the metro’s Kochi1 app are set to get an enhanced QR ticketing experience. Customers will be able to book a return journey ticket while travelling between a source and destination station on the Kochi Metro. 

Additionally, users will also be able to identify the status of their QR ticket usage via different colours. The QR code that will appear on Kochi1 after the booking will change its colour while the passenger enters the station, and after the journey, it will become dim. Besides, users can cancel their unused metro tickets and get a refund, if applicable. Earlier, once the ticket was booked, the cancellation option was not there. 

“We are delighted to add the return journey ticketing feature on the app. This would provide ease to customers as they will no longer face the hassle of queuing up,” said Sanjeev Moghe, head, cards and payments, Axis Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi1 app Kochi Metro
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp