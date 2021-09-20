STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro to roll out e-autos from November 1

Published: 20th September 2021 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To provide last-mile connectivity to metro commuters, the Kochi Metro will roll out e-autos from November 1.

The project is operated by Ernakulam Auto Rickshaw Drivers Co-operative Society, a body consisting of all six trade unions in the city.

“A meeting was held with Society representatives and they have agreed to provide e-autos at all metro stations from November 1, the Kerala Piravi day,” said a statement issued by Kochi Metro  here on Sunday.

Kochi Metro , in coordination with the Society, is also planning to provide prepaid facility to commuters.

After it is implemented, commuters can pay fares for auto and metro trips at the originating station.

In addition to e-autos, normal autorickshaw services also will be available at all metro stations.

