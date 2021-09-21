Work on Chungam bridge begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chungam bridge, one of the oldest bridges in West Kochi, will be reconstructed by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) as part of its efforts to provide improved travel facilities to the residents of the area. As part of the reconstruction, traffic through the bridge has been diverted. The decision was taken collectively by officials of CSML, Kerala Water Authority, KSEB and Police, along with councillors of various wards. The piling works will be carried out initially. Those who want to travel to Bazar Road through Chungam can use the alternative bridge-Pullupalam. As part of utility shifting, electricity lines have already been relocated. Water supply pipes will also be shifted soon.

“Along with Chungam, CSML is constructing two other minor bridges and two-foot overbridges in west Kochi. Minor bridges and foot overbridges will help reduce travel time and increase connectivity. We are hopeful of completing the work by December,” said CSML’s CEO Shanavas S.

Among other projects, the piling work of the Sayyed Muhammad bridge has been completed. The residents of the area have to walk a distance of about 0.40 km - 1.25 km to reach various locations of the colony. The canal which surrounds Thuruthy colony separates it from the rest of Fort Kochi.

Two foot overbridges near Adhikari Valappu colony are the other bridges under this project. Once completed, these bridges will provide better connectivity to neighbouring areas.