After many years of wait, Aluva thuruth rail walkway to be renovated 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of Aluva thuruth have been waiting a long time for safe connectivity to the mainland. Despite raising many demands and complaints, they were forced to zigzag through the old and dilapidated rail walkway built above the Periyar river. Thanks to the initiatives by the district administration, Railways has started to renovate the existing worn-out walkway.

The renovation project that aims to ensure seamless connectivity to Aluva thuruth will go on till December 9. The 242-metre-long stretch created in 1981 has been a lifeline for many families. “Earlier, we had to depend on the longer route passing through Desom to reach our homes. The rail walkway has helped reduce the distance and ensure fast connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists who want to reach Aluva city,” said Prabhakaran V, a resident.

As the area is known for its paddy cultivation, the walkway bridge was a boon for many small-scale farmers. “We used to carry vegetables and other produce to Aluva through the bridge. But the officials were reluctant to repair it. We are happy that it has finally come through,” said Vasu KP, another resident.

Railway officials are hopeful of completing the work on time, with the support of the district administration. “We have set the deadline for December 9. Till then, we are blocking the access through the walkway. We are trying to renovate the walkway to withstand all weather conditions,” said the official.