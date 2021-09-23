Kochi Metro offers discounts, set to reduce fares

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To increase ridership, the Kochi Metro has decided to extend more offers to passengers. Accordingly, passengers can travel at a 50% discount on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and November 1 (Kerala Piravi day). Further, mentally-challenged passengers can travel on the Kochi Metro for free while those accompanying them will be given a 50% discount. Also, the agency is set to reduce ticket rates in the coming days.

The decision was taken in tune with a survey conducted by the Kochi Metro to gather public opinion. As many as 77% of respondents had demanded a reduction in fares. “Right now, I cannot tell you what the revised fares will be as our team is working on it. We will bring out the revised ticket rates soon,” said Kochi Metro managing director Loknath Behera. He said the agency is also thinking of giving special consideration to daily commuters, students, senior citizens and women.

“There are also plans to roll out corporate and institutional passes, and daily, weekly and monthly passes. There will be loyalty points for daily commuters and it will be connected to the health policy. Discussions with insurance companies will be initiated in that regard in the next couple of days,” Behera added.

The Kochi1 App will be updated with more features. Passengers will be able to check on the space available at parking lots of metro stations through the app. The bike-sharing scheme will be expanded further with the help of the Smart City Mission and the City Police. Plans are also afoot to make the bicycle-sharing scheme free for Kochi Metro passengers.

To increase the non-ticketing revenue, the agency is planning to lease out the space available at metro stations to set up offices and for commercial purposes. The auction for the same will be held on October 10. Behera said the second phase of Kochi Metro, up to Kakkanad, is expected to get the Centre’s nod soon.

“The preparatory work for the second phase is likely to be completed by the month of November. Among other projects, the Water Metro services will begin in December this year. Almost 95% of the work related to the Water Metro has been completed. The first vessel is ready, and the approval of the Boat Safety Commissioner will be obtained soon. The remaining three boats for the first phase will be ready by December,” the Kochi Metro managing director said.

