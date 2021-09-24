STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Land acquisition for Kochi Metro phase II to be completed in December

The land acquisition for  the proposed phase II extension of Kochi metro to Kakkanad will be completed by December 31.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The land acquisition for  the proposed phase II extension of Kochi metro to Kakkanad will be completed by December 31. In a statement here, District Collector Jafar Malik said that land survey for the extension between Palarivattom and Kakkand has been completed. In all, 6 acres and 40 cents of land between Palarivattom and Kakkanad have to be acquired for the project. 

The widening of canals for the Urban Canal Renovation project will also be completed soon. Land measuring one metre on either side of the existing canal  will have to be acquired for the project, which is aimed at making water bodies navigable.

The land will have to be acquired in the local bodies, including Edappally north, Thrikkakara and Vazhakkala. He said that land acquisition for boat jetties of the Water Metro project will also be completed in three months. 

The land acquisition for boat jetties at Bolghatty, Kakkanad and Eloor was completed. The acquisition of land for 11 boat jetties will be completed before October 31. The notification for land acquisition for the remaining seven boat jetties will be issued before November 14, Malik added.

Kochi1 Metro Travel Card
Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities said that due to some technical issues with the Kochi1 Metro Travel Card, they have successfully replaced 2,486 cards, which were issued to the public. If any commuter is encountering an issue with his/her Kochi1 Metro Travel Card, they can call up the nearest Metro Station Customer Care Centre for replacement of the card and for further assistance contact the KMRL Customer Care (1800-425-0355).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Land acquisition Kochi Metro
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp