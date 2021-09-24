Land acquisition for Kochi Metro phase II to be completed in December

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The land acquisition for the proposed phase II extension of Kochi metro to Kakkanad will be completed by December 31. In a statement here, District Collector Jafar Malik said that land survey for the extension between Palarivattom and Kakkand has been completed. In all, 6 acres and 40 cents of land between Palarivattom and Kakkanad have to be acquired for the project.

The widening of canals for the Urban Canal Renovation project will also be completed soon. Land measuring one metre on either side of the existing canal will have to be acquired for the project, which is aimed at making water bodies navigable.

The land will have to be acquired in the local bodies, including Edappally north, Thrikkakara and Vazhakkala. He said that land acquisition for boat jetties of the Water Metro project will also be completed in three months.

The land acquisition for boat jetties at Bolghatty, Kakkanad and Eloor was completed. The acquisition of land for 11 boat jetties will be completed before October 31. The notification for land acquisition for the remaining seven boat jetties will be issued before November 14, Malik added.

Kochi1 Metro Travel Card

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) authorities said that due to some technical issues with the Kochi1 Metro Travel Card, they have successfully replaced 2,486 cards, which were issued to the public. If any commuter is encountering an issue with his/her Kochi1 Metro Travel Card, they can call up the nearest Metro Station Customer Care Centre for replacement of the card and for further assistance contact the KMRL Customer Care (1800-425-0355).