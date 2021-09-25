Music to remember

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Young artist Goutham Vincent is exploring many meanings in his music. The Alappuzha native who has been composing for over five years, has now recently released a music video titled Manam Akale, that tells the stories of those who struggle with Alzheimer’s. The eight-minute-long Malayalam music video is the heartfelt story of a daughter who tries to recover the diminishing memories of her mother, who is an Alzheimer’s patient. It was released on September 21, World Alzheimer’s day.

“Three months ago, my uncle Roney suggested visiting Chaitanya Institute for Mental Health and ARDSI, Pune, to provide a music session for the patients there as a part of their recreation activities. That is where I came to know more about Alzheimer’s. I met people who even forgot the name of their children,” he says.

Vincent is now on a mission to create awareness about the need to diagnose the disease early. “There are people who abandon their parents suffering from Alzheimer’s. There are many therapies and methods performed by professionals that can help reduce the severity of memory loss. I want to popularise these,” he says.

Manam Akale is scripted and directed by Chinthu and sung by Sruthy Sivadas. The lyrics are penned by Sony Mohan. “The veena bit played by artist Rajesh Vaidhya compliments the mood of melancholy and makes the song more eloquent,” adds Vincent.

The song urges people to take care of those suffering from Alzheimer’s rather than abandoning them. Vincent is also one of the 10 winners of #99SongsCoverStar challenge by music maestro and Oscar winner, AR Rahman.