Kochi residents demand Canal Road renovation

KOCHI: Ever since the completion of Kochi Metro’s Petta stretch, it has become a routine for many motorists to use the Canal Road in Thykoodam during their travel towards Tripunithura. As the protective wall of the road is on the verge of collapsing at many points, residents are calling for a complete restoration of the stretch by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

“We have been waiting for two years to witness the restoration of the Canal Road. Ever since the beginning of piling works for the metro and Chambakkara bridge construction, motorists prefer this route to escape the traffic block on the main road. Though the construction of the bridge was completed around two years ago, the officials are in no mood to repair the Canal Road. Since then, we have been reaching out to officials, but in vain,” said James Mathew, president of For the People, a citizens’ collective.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had recently inspected the road that lies along the Chambakkara Canal. “Following the submission of our public memorandum, IWAI officials led by director Mathew George inspected the stretch and assured to reconstruct the sidewall,” he said. The collective has also reached out to KMRL managing director Loknath Behera.

“We had an interaction with Behera. He has promised to look into the matter without further delay. The agency has already started consultation with the Public Works Department to revive the road soon,” said another member of For the People.

AFFECTS WATER TRANSPORT TOO

Residents allege the free movement of fishermen has also been affected since debris wasn’t removed from the canal. “Though KMRL has completed the required constructions, they are yet to remove the boulders and sediments that fell into the canal. The concrete pillars of the old bridge are still under the water. Due to these obstructions, many country boats are ending up with mishaps during the high tide,” said Mathew.

