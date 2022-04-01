After date with history, Treesa turns full attention to doubles category

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: "Since the Championship was in England, we thought it will be an opportunity to see some nice places and come back if we didn't get the entry and play," says Treesa Jolly, when asked about the lead up to their historic run at the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Treesa and Gayatri Gopichand were listed as reserves and it was only after another pair pulled out that they got an opportunity to appear at one of the game's grandest stages.

"We got to know one day before the matches began that we have got entry, and that was exciting. I guess we played without any pressure and expressed ourselves," she added.

And what began as a sightseeing opportunity in Birmingham turned into a fairytale story for the ages as Treesa and Gayatri walked straight into history books by becoming the first Indian pair to enter the semifinals at All England. Their tryst with history saw the teenage pair stun World No.2 and world championships silver medallists Lee Sohee and Shin Seung-chan.

"In the semifinal, we made a series of mistakes in the second game which didn't give us a chance to make a comeback. But the run at All England has given us so much confidence. From not knowing whether we'll even get to play and exceeding expectations, I think this provides us with a lot of motivation and confidence. I'm just 18 and Gayatri is 19 and such a result is great for the future," said Treesa.

Early into their partnership, the two had teamed up for the Polish International in 2021 and their potential was there for all to see as they finished runner-up at the event.

The year 2022 has been a breakthrough for Treesa and Gayatri, and while they had to withdraw from India Open after the first round after Treesa tested positive for Covid. However, the duo bounced back by finishing runners-up at the Syed Modi International. They then went one step further at the Odisha Open by winning the doubles title in Cuttack.

"Playing these tournaments helped us as we got to play some quality opposition and helped our rankings improve. I think what works for us is that I'm an attacking player and Gayatri is really good at the nets. The fact that we are good friends off the court also helps us have an understanding and rapport on court. All the results we produced in the last year or so have given me the confidence to push ahead," she said.

Their steady rise has seen the pair rise to a world ranking of 35 in the women's doubles category and Treesa has already shifted attention to what's expected to be a big year ahead and reiterated that she now wants to focus mainly on the doubles category.

"I think there comes a point where you need to make a decision about these things. And since I'm starting to produce results in doubles, I think that is the focus at the moment. And the run at All England has given me a lot of confidence when looking ahead. Even Gopichand sir said that it was important to take this confidence and build on it," she added.

With Treesa's stocks steadily rising, the Kerala shuttler will hope that she gets the kind of support in terms of sponsors that can push her to take Indian badminton to new heights.