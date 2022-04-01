Coast Guard welcomes Dhruv aircraft

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to India’s Maritime Security, two indigenously designed and manufactured Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III were formally welcomed on March 31 at the Indian Coast Guard Air Enclave in Kochi. Aircraft were ceremonially inducted into service with a traditional water cannon salute. The induction marks a boost to coastal security management by Coast Guard along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and around Lakshadweep.

This will complete the unit entitlement of 04 ALH MK III. Both the aircraft will be inducted into 845 Squadron (Coast Guard) under the administrative and operational control of Coast Guard Air Enclave. ALH MK III Helicopters feature an array of systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters. These helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment, which enable them to undertake the role of maritime reconnaissance and Long-Range Search and Rescue.