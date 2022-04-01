STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Coast Guard welcomes Dhruv aircraft

The induction marks a boost to coastal security management by Coast Guard along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and around Lakshadweep.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to India’s Maritime Security, two indigenously designed and manufactured Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK III were formally welcomed on March 31 at the Indian Coast Guard Air Enclave in Kochi. Aircraft were ceremonially inducted into service with a traditional water cannon salute. The induction marks a boost to coastal security management by Coast Guard along the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and around Lakshadweep.

This will complete the unit entitlement of 04 ALH MK III. Both the aircraft will be inducted into 845 Squadron (Coast Guard) under the administrative and operational control of Coast Guard Air Enclave. ALH MK III Helicopters feature an array of systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters. These helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment, which enable them to undertake the role of maritime reconnaissance and Long-Range Search and Rescue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp